Iberia Parish Sheriff's deputies searching for runaway

Valerie Boudreaux
Submitted photo
Posted at 10:50 AM, Oct 20, 2022
Sheriff Tommy Romero is asking for assistance from the public in locating runaway juvenile Valerie Ann Boudreaux. Valerie is a 17 year old, female, she is 5 feet 3 inches, black hair, green eyes and weighs approximately 150lbs.

Valerie Ann Boudreaux was last seen leaving her residence in the 4100 block of Jefferson Island Road, in Iberia Parish. She is still believed to be in Iberia Parish.

Anyone with information regarding the location of Valerie Ann Boudreaux is urged to contact the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office at 337-369-3711 or submit a tip on the Iberia Sheriff’s App.

