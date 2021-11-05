Iberia Parish Sheriff Office searches for missing juvenile

NEW IBERIA — Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's assistance in locating a missing juvenile.

Maci Harman, 16, is 5 ft 4 in., approximately 100 lbs., has brown eyes and brown hair.

She was last seen wearing khaki shorts, grey hoodie and white tennis shoes.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Maci Harman is asked to contact the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office at 337-369-3711.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel