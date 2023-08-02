Iberia Parish Sheriff announces Special Needs Registry

The Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office Special Needs Registry is designed for residents who reside, work, or attend school in Iberia Parish. This program is only available to those living in the parish that do not have their own law enforcement.

Designed to assist deputies with crucial information about the registered person even before law enforcement arrive at their residence or make contact. Individuals with Autism, Dementia, Alzheimer's Disease, Hearing Impaired and Down Syndrome are examples of members of the community who might benefit from this registry, according to Iberia Parish Sheriff Tommy Romero.

The registry promotes communication and gives IPSO deputies quick access to critical information about a registered person with special needs. The Registry can provide IPSO deputies with emergency contact information, detailed physical descriptions, triggers or special needs of the individual who is registered. This information can assist deputies in communicating with, locating a residence, or handling an emergency involving an individual with special needs.

The goal of the program is to give deputies quick access to critical information about a registered individual with special needs in the community in an emergency situation. Participating in this registry is strictly voluntary, and all information will be kept confidential, the Sheriff stated.

To register for this program, please use the Iberia Sheriff's App or www.iberiaso.org. Participants only need to register annually. This will assist the Sheriff's Office if something changes and gives them access to an updated photo. They suggest using the birthdate as a registration reminder.

