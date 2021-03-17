Iberia Parish schools closing early Wednesday due to weather concerns

Iberia Parish public schools will dismiss early Wednesday due to expected severe weather conditions.

Superintendent Carey Laviolette says that middle and high schools will close at 12:30 PM and elementary schools at 1:00 PM.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel