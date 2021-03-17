Menu

Iberia Parish schools closing early Wednesday due to weather concerns

KATC Photo
Iberia Parish School Board
Posted at 10:25 AM, Mar 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-17 11:25:26-04

Iberia Parish public schools will dismiss early Wednesday due to expected severe weather conditions.

Superintendent Carey Laviolette says that middle and high schools will close at 12:30 PM and elementary schools at 1:00 PM.
