Iberia Parish School Board seeks to make changes to student dress code

The Iberia Parish School Board is looking to make changes to the current student dress code.

According to the Daily Iberian, Assistant Superintendent Jennifer Joseph says this gives parents more options in what uniform items their children could wear, especially given the recent supply chain issue and vendor inventory problems.

The proposed revisions are as follows:

Red and gray would be added to the already approved colors (green, blue, white) for uniform shirts.

Remove the word "solid" from the description of jackets and sweatshirts, but keep the descriptions of approved colors, which would include the two new uniform top colors. Also adds denim jackets to the approved list.

Allow rivets and outside pockets to uniform pants.

Allow beards as long as they are "neatly groomed"

If approved, the revisions would go into effect for the 2022/23 school year. Board officials say this will allow everyone to be on the same page regarding what is and is not allowed.

The meeting will be held a the Iberia Parish School Board Office starting at 5:30 p.m.

