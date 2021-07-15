Iberia Parish road reopens following month-long closure

An Iberia Parish road has reopened following a month-long closure.
Back Road Bridge closed between Goldberg Road and Billy Road on June 14.
The closure was necessary for bridge repair.
------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.
To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.
Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers