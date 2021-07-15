Watch
Iberia Parish road reopens following month-long closure

Posted at 2:07 PM, Jul 15, 2021
An Iberia Parish road has reopened following a month-long closure.

Back Road Bridge closed between Goldberg Road and Billy Road on June 14.

The closure was necessary for bridge repair.

