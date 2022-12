Iberia Parish Government

Posted at 5:00 PM, Dec 29, 2022

Iberia Parish President has issued a Declaration of Local Emergency following severe cold weather and extremely low temperatures that affected Iberia Parish Waterworks District #3 (Coteau)over the Holiday weekend. Declaration of Local Emergency issued by Iberia Parish President M. Larry Richard:

