Iberia Parish President declares State of Emergency ahead of Ida

Iberia Parish President M. Larry Richard has declared a State of Emergency for the parish ahead of potential impacts from Tropical Storm Ida.

The declaration is due to the parish facing "the potential threat of widespread damage, injury, and/or loss of life or property from severe weather in the form of heavy winds, rains, storm surges and flooding" caused by the tropical system.

A state of emergency declaration allows parish government to maximize the use of local available resources and support to protect the health and safety of citizens, property, and assets in the parish.

It's in effect beginning at 12:00 noon on Thursday, August 26, until terminated.

For the latest on Ida, follow katc.com/weather.

