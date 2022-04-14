Iberia Parish plans household waste day

Iberia Parish's annual Household Waste Day will be held at the end of April.
Household Waste Day is scheduled for Saturday, April 30, 2022, from 8:30 AM to 12:00 PM.
Items can be dropped off at the Iberia Parish Courthouse Parking Lot behind the Courthouse, between Providence Street and French Street. Please enter from Providence Street into the parking lot.
Participants in the waste day must be Iberia Parish residents. ID’s will be checked.
For a full list of what will and will not be accepted, see below:
WILL ACCEPT
- Batteries
- Cellphones
- Fax Machines
- Phone Cables
- Computer Cables
- Laptops
- Stereos
- Paint (Latex Based Only) (In Sealed Containers)
- Consumer Electronics
- Telephones, Phone Systems, Security Systems
- Digital Cameras, Digital Video Recorders
- Processors, Monitors
- Uninterruptible Power Supplies (UPS)
- Circuit Boards (Any Type)
- Computer Hardware (Remove Personal Information)
- DVD Movies, Video Games, Game Stations
- Networking Equipment
- Printer / Toner Cartridges, Ink Jet Cartridges
- Portable Navigation & GPS Devices
- Tires, limit 5
*Paint Must Be Labeled And In Closed Containers
WILL NOT ACCEPT
- Televisions
- Photographic Chemicals
- Mercury Thermometers
- Compressed Gas Cylinders
- Ammunition
- Medical Waste
- Appliances
- Furniture
- Stains / Oil Based Paint
- Chemical Cleaners
- Pool Chemicals
- Leaking Containers
- Asbestos
- Aluminum Cans/Plastic/Glass
- Motor Oil or Antifreeze
- Gasoline
- Turpentine/Paint Thinner & Stripper
- Radioactive Material
- Medications
- Copiers
- Styrofoam
- Paper/Magazines/ Cardboard /Newspapers
- Explosive material
------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.
To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.
Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers