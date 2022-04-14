Iberia Parish plans household waste day

Iberia Parish's annual Household Waste Day will be held at the end of April.

Household Waste Day is scheduled for Saturday, April 30, 2022, from 8:30 AM to 12:00 PM.

Items can be dropped off at the Iberia Parish Courthouse Parking Lot behind the Courthouse, between Providence Street and French Street. Please enter from Providence Street into the parking lot.

Participants in the waste day must be Iberia Parish residents. ID’s will be checked.

For a full list of what will and will not be accepted, see below:

WILL ACCEPT

Batteries

Cellphones

Fax Machines

Phone Cables

Computer Cables

Laptops

Stereos

Paint (Latex Based Only) (In Sealed Containers)

Consumer Electronics

Telephones, Phone Systems, Security Systems

Digital Cameras, Digital Video Recorders

Processors, Monitors

Uninterruptible Power Supplies (UPS)

Circuit Boards (Any Type)

Computer Hardware (Remove Personal Information)

DVD Movies, Video Games, Game Stations

Networking Equipment

Printer / Toner Cartridges, Ink Jet Cartridges

Portable Navigation & GPS Devices

Tires, limit 5

*Paint Must Be Labeled And In Closed Containers

WILL NOT ACCEPT

Televisions

Photographic Chemicals

Mercury Thermometers

Compressed Gas Cylinders

Ammunition

Medical Waste

Appliances

Furniture

Stains / Oil Based Paint

Chemical Cleaners

Pool Chemicals

Leaking Containers

Asbestos

Aluminum Cans/Plastic/Glass

Motor Oil or Antifreeze

Gasoline

Turpentine/Paint Thinner & Stripper

Radioactive Material

Medications

Copiers

Styrofoam

Paper/Magazines/ Cardboard /Newspapers

Explosive material

