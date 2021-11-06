Iberia Parish plans culvert installations on Jill Street, commuters must detour

IBERIA PARISH — Iberia Parish announces the closure of Jill Street, off of Bayou-to-Bayou Road to take place on Monday, Nov. 8.

The street will remain closed from 8 A.M. to 3:30 P.M., the same day.

Road workers will be installing a culvert.

No through traffic will be allowed until the completion of the work.

Iberia Parish Government apologizes for any inconvenience that this closure may cause.

If the public has any questions or need any additional information, please contact the Iberia Parish Public Works Department at (337) 364-8474.

