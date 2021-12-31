Iberia Parish mandates masks in Courthouse, government facilities

Iberia Parish President M. Larry Richard has announced that face coverings/masks are now required in parish government facilities and common areas of the Courthouse.

They're also mandated when required by public officials whose office or space residents are visiting.

The general public is encouraged to continue conducting business at the courthouse.

Richard says the requirement is effective Monday, January 3, 2022.

