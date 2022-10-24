Iberia Parish man sentenced to 40 years in girlfriend's slaying

An Iberia Parish man has been sentenced to 40 years in prison Monday for the 2019 slaying of his girlfriend.

Marlon Vallian pleaded guilty to manslaughter in July to the October 2019 beating death of his girlfriend, Antonia August.

Iberia Parish Sheriff's deputies were called to her home on Phyllis Drive and found her dead of an extensive beating, including blunt force trauma to her head and abdomen. Vallian had previously been convicted of battery against August.

“At the close of October, Domestic Violence Awareness Month, we remember Antonia August and other victims who have lost their lives to domestic violence,” said 16th Judicial District Attorney, Bo Duhé.

Assistant District Attorneys Ashley Hammons and Alister Charrier prosecuted the sentencing.