Iberia Parish man arrested for shooting, killing his brother

An Iberia Parish man is behind bars facing charges for shooting and killing his brother.

53-year-old James Nic Derouen was arrested Thursday, October 12th in connection to the shooting.

Detectives responded to a call of a deceased male in the 6000 block of Coteau Road.

Once at the residence, detectives located the deceased male in the home's backyard.

Investigators determined that Derouen shot and killed his brother during an argument.

Derouen was arrested for second-degree murder. The bond has been set at $502,000.00

