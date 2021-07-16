Iberia Parish man accused of attempted murder following standoff

A 32-year-old Iberia Parish man is accused of multiple charges following a Thursday night standoff.

On July 15 at 5:30 pm, deputies with the Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office (IPSO) responded to a disturbance complaint in the 6300 block of Highway 14.

When deputies arrived, a neighbor reported that Carroll "C.J" Longnon Jr. fired a gun in his direction into his nearby home, according to a spokesperson for IPSO. In an attempt to make contact with Longnon, deputies approached his home at which time they heard yelling and a gunshot.

Additional deputies arrived and a perimeter around the residence was established. Coordinated efforts between the IPSO Bureau of Investigations, IPSO Patrol Division, and IPSO SWAT and Negotiation Teams resulted in the peaceful surrender of the suspect. Louisiana State Police Troop I assisted with traffic control during the standoff.

Carroll Longnon Jr. was arrested on charges of attempted first-degree murder on a peace officer, attempted first-degree murder, and violation of parole.

Longnon was booked into the Iberia Parish Jail. Bond has been set at $450,000.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel