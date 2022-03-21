Iberia Parish making changes to trash pickup due to weather concerns

Trash pickup in Iberia Parish will be changing due to strong storms expected in the area Tuesday.

Iberia Parish President M. Larry Richard announced Monday that Waste Connections will begin their route earlier on Tuesday.

On March 22, 2022, waste pickup will begin at 3:00 AM, rather than their normal time of 4:00 AM. Customers are asked to put garbage bins out to anticipate the earlier pickup time.

Contact Iberia Parish Public Works Department at (337) 364-8474 with any questions on the change.

