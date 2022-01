Iberia Parish President Larry Richard announced today that the Parish has received an allotment of Covid-19 Test Kits from the Louisiana Department of Health.

The Covid-19 free test kits will be in the parking lot behind the Iberia Parish Courthouse this Saturday, January 15 from 2 p.m. until the supply is depleted.

Everyone must remain in their vehicles and wear a mask. Please enter the parking lot from Providence Street.

If you have any questions, call Iberia Parish Government at 337.365.8246.