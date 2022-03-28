Iberia Parish deputies searching for missing 89-year-old man

The Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office is asking for assistance in locating an 89-year-old man.

The sheriff's office says that Lastie Joseph Segura was last seen around 5:30 pm on Saturday, March 26.

He is described as being 5'9" with white hair and blue eyes.

Deputies say he was wearing a white shirt and rubber boots.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Segura is urged to contact the Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office at 337-369-3711 or submit a tip on the Iberia Parish Sheriff's App.

The sheriff's office says more information should be coming in the form of a Louisiana State Police Silver Alert

