Watch
NewsIberia Parish

Actions

Iberia Parish deputies searching for missing 89-year-old man

Lastie Joseph Segura.png
Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office
Lastie Joseph Segura
Lastie Joseph Segura.png
Posted at 6:00 AM, Mar 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-28 07:00:14-04

The Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office is asking for assistance in locating an 89-year-old man.

The sheriff's office says that Lastie Joseph Segura was last seen around 5:30 pm on Saturday, March 26.

He is described as being 5'9" with white hair and blue eyes.

Deputies say he was wearing a white shirt and rubber boots.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Segura is urged to contact the Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office at 337-369-3711 or submit a tip on the Iberia Parish Sheriff's App.

The sheriff's office says more information should be coming in the form of a Louisiana State Police Silver Alert

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.