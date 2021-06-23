Iberia Parish deputies searching for missing 15-year-old

The Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office is asking for assistance in locating a missing 15-year-old.

Sheriff Tommy Romero is requesting help in locating 15-year-old Dayani Funez-Martinez, who was last seen at her residence on Olivier Road in Iberia Parish, June 22, 2021 at around 9:00 p.m.

Funez-Martinez is believed to have left her home walking with an unknown woman. Funez-Martinez was dressed in a pair of ripped blue jeans and a white sleeveless midriff/cropped tank top.

She is not believed to be in imminent danger.

If you have any information on the location of Funez-Martinez, please contact Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office Dispatch at 337-369-3711.

