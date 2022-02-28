Iberia Parish deputies searching for missing 13-year-old

The Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for help from the public in locating a missing 13-year-old.

According to the sheriff's office, Bailey Frederick was last seen on Saturday, February 27, at approximately 9:00 a.m. in the 3700 block of Zip Lane in Iberia Parish.

Bailey is described by deputies as being 5’ 6” tall and 140 lbs with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Frederick's whereabouts is asked to contact the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office at 337-369-3711.

