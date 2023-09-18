Iberia Parish deputies and family searching for missing teen

Sheriff Tommy Romero and the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office are requesting assistance from the public in locating Levar Rashad Stevenson.

Levar was last seen at approximately 2:30 a.m. on September 18, 2023, at his home in the 2300 block of North Grand Prairie Road in Iberia Parish

Levar is 16 years old and described as 5 feet 5 inches tall, approximately 110 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a hoodie (color unknown), camouflage joggers and a beanie. Levar also has a tattoo on his right forearm of clouds with the word love.

Anyone with information regarding the location of Levar Rashad Stevenson is urged to contact the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office at 337-369-3711 or submit a tip on the Iberia Sheriff’s App.