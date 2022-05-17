Iberia Parish councilman Marty Trahan dies

Iberia Parish councilman Marty Trahan has died.

In a post on Facebook, the Iberia Parish Government announced Trahan's death. Trahan passed away on Monday, May 16, 2022, at Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center in Lafayette. He was 58.

Trahan was first elected in 2012 to the District 13 seat in Iberia Parish.

"Marty will be truly missed. Always trying to help," a post on the government's Facebook page reads.

According to Trahan's obituary, funeral services will be held at 10:00 am on Friday, May 20, 2022, at Pellerin Funeral Home in New Iberia.

Interment will follow at Our Lady of Prompt Succor Cemetery in Coteau.

Visitation will be at the funeral home from 11:00 am until 8:00 pm on Thursday, and continue on Friday from 8:00 am until 10:00 am.

Trahan's obituary states that he worked many years with the Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office and at his family business, Teche Office Supply.

"Marty was a passionate member of the Iberia Parish Council and was highly dedicated to the service of others"

See the full obituary here

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel