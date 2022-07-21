Iberia Parish business announces expansion

Aviation Exteriors Louisiana, which has long specialized in the painting of commercial aircraft, will add aircraft maintenance and conversion services with an expansion at its Iberia Parish facility, officials announced today.

With the addition, Aviation Exteriors will create 100 new direct jobs at an average annual salary of $56,867, plus benefits, while retaining 83 existing jobs, a release from the state Economic Development department states.

The company will invest $2.5 million to develop a dedicated aircraft maintenance hangar with extensive tooling and equipment for the new services at the company’s base of operations at Acadiana Regional Airport near New Iberia.

“This project represents a significant advancement of Iberia Parish’s continuing efforts to diversify its economy,” Gov. John Bel Edwards said. “Acadiana Regional Airport is a vital asset for the area, and as Iberia Parish grows its aviation industry, it attracts more quality jobs for the parish’s skilled workforce. We welcome this expansion as AvEx positions itself for continued growth and greater success.”

Aviation Exteriors was founded in 1990 with a focus on the niche aviation market of aircraft painting. The company grew from strictly commercial airline painting in its first decade to include military aircraft and corporate jets. The latest expansion of the company’s business model into maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) services follows the recent acquisition of the company by new CEO Jerry Hernandez.

“I’m excited to have chosen New Iberia, Louisiana, and AvEx to fill a void in today’s market to provide world-class service to our loyal aviation customers and the industry,” Hernandez said. “After a thorough search of the Southeast U.S., I was impressed with both the local and state enthusiasm for our company’s mission and the AvEx 32-year history of operations. The company’s culture and operations coupled with the support of local agencies and the state are a definite recipe for success and align with our customers’ values and long-term needs.”

To secure the project, the State of Louisiana offered Aviation Exteriors a competitive incentive package that includes the services of LED FastStart, ranked the No. 1 statewide workforce development program in the nation for the past 12 years. In addition, the state offered a performance-based grant of $2 million for upgrades to a 60-year-old aircraft maintenance hangar that the company will lease from the Iberia Parish Airport Authority. The company also is expected to participate in the state’s Industrial Tax Exemption Program.

“The expansion of Aviation Exteriors at Acadiana Regional Airport speaks highly of the need for this type of business in Iberia Parish,” Iberia Parish President Larry Richard said. “This is a great opportunity to create new jobs at an existing company in Iberia Parish, along with bringing additional business opportunities to current businesses in our parish.”

For more information about job opportunities in Louisiana with Aviation Exteriors, visit the LED FastStart Recruiting website [opportunitylouisiana.us11.list-manage.com].