Iberia Parish bus drivers asking school board for financial assistance

With the record high gas prices, some bus drivers in Iberia Parish say they need help fast.

"Basically, we are hemorrhaging financially into the tanks to replace the fuel and it has increased exponentially. It's to a point where it's unaffordable based on what our compensation is now," said Karen Simon, President of the Iberia Parish Bus Drivers Association.

Drivers brought their concerns to the Iberia Parish School Board on Wednesday in hopes for financial assistance.

And it's not just with gas where drivers are looking for relief.

Simon said drivers must pay for maintenance, tires, oil changes, repairs and anything that goes wrong with their bus.

The school board is considering the request for assistance.

KATC has reached out to Superintendent Carey Laviolette with questions about the request and what can be done for bus drivers.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel