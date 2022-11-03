Watch Now
Iberia Parish burn ban rescinded

Posted at 10:26 AM, Nov 03, 2022
The Iberia Parish burn has been rescinded.

The ban was issued on October 6, 2022, because of dry conditions in the area.

During the burn ban all outdoor burning is prohibited. There are exemptions: prescribed burns by agriculture officials, burns by those certified by agriculture officials and agriculture-related prescribed burns.

