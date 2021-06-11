Iberia Parish bridge closure announced

IBERIA PARISH, La. – Back Road Bridge between Goldberg Road and Billy Road will close on Monday, June 14, 2021, at 8:00 am and will remain closed until further notice.

The closure is necessary for bridge repair.

No through traffic will be allowed until the completion of the job.

