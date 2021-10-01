Iberia Parish announces mosquito abatement operations for October

Iberia Parish Mosquito Abatement District will conduct aerial operations to address elevated mosquito populations.

Operations will begin, weather permitting, on October 1, and continue next week Monday October 4, Tuesday October 5) and Wednesday October 6, 2021.

Friday (10/1) operations will focus on Jeanerette / St. Joe, specifically Little Valley Rd., Alta Dr., Hubertville Rd., Jeanerette, Linden Rd., Burleigh Park, Jeanerette High School and all points in between.

operations will focus on Jeanerette / St. Joe, specifically Little Valley Rd., Alta Dr., Hubertville Rd., Jeanerette, Linden Rd., Burleigh Park, Jeanerette High School and all points in between. Monday (10/4) operations with focus on Captain Cade / the City of New Iberia, specifically Coteau to the Parish lines, the airport, Isle of Iberia, Catholic High, Pepperplex to South Lewis and all points in between.

operations with focus on Captain Cade / the City of New Iberia, specifically Coteau to the Parish lines, the airport, Isle of Iberia, Catholic High, Pepperplex to South Lewis and all points in between. Tuesday (10/5) operations will focus on Rynella / Port of Iberia, specifically Hwy. 90 and E. Admiral Doyle Dr. south to Lydia and the Port of Iberia, Migues, Avery Island Rd. east to Darnell Rd. and all points in between.

operations will focus on Rynella / Port of Iberia, specifically Hwy. 90 and E. Admiral Doyle Dr. south to Lydia and the Port of Iberia, Migues, Avery Island Rd. east to Darnell Rd. and all points in between. Wednesday (10/6) operations will focus on Squirrel Run / Daspit, specifically Squirrel Run golf course, Sugarena, Acadian Acres, Duperier, City Park, N. Lewis St. and all points in between.

The District is asking citizens that if they must be outdoors --- wear repellent, cover exposed skin and avoid outdoor activity when mosquitoes are most active.

"Remember repellents with 30% DEET or less are labeled for use on children 2 years or older when applied according to instructions and by a parent. We expect favorable weather conditions but are not guaranteed. Operations will begin near sunset and last approximately one and one-half hours."

During this period, only hypersensitive individuals or persons that wish to avoid all exposure to chemicals in the designated spray area should refrain from outdoor activities; otherwise all other citizens can proceed with normal outdoor activities, they say.

Low flying aircraft will be in the area. If the aircraft is overhead DO NOT attempt to follow the path of the aircraft. The aircraft is traveling quickly and will be out of the area in a brief period.

If you have any questions or mosquito related problems, contact Iberia Parish at (337) 365-4933 or go to www.iberiaparishgovernment.com and click on “Mosquito Control”

