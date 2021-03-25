Iberia Parish announces date for Household Waste Day

In April, Iberia Parish will be holding their Household Waste Day.

Iberia Parish President M. Larry Richard announced that the waste day will be Saturday, April 17, 2021

The location is for Iberia Parish residents only. ID will be checked. Richard asks that no commercial waste be brought to the site as it will not be accepted

Collection will begin at 8:30 am and end at 12:30 pm located at the Courthouse Parking Lot (Rear) Corner Pershing & Providence Streets.

Items accepted include



Batteries

Cellphones

Fax Machines

Phone Cables

Laptops

Computer Cables

Stereos

Paint (Latex Based only and in sealed containers)

Consumer Electronics

Telephones, phone systems, security systems

Digital cameras, digital video recorders

Processors, monitors

Uniterruptible Power Supplies (UPS)

Circuit boards

Computer Hardware (Remove Personal Information)

DVD Movies, video games, Games stations

Networking Equipment

Printer / Toner cartridges, Ink Jet Cartridges

Tires -limit of 5

Not Accepted



Televisions

Photographic Chemicals

Mercury Thermometers

Compressed Gas Cylinders

Ammunition

Medical Waste

Appliances

Furniture

Stains/Oil based paints

Chemical cleaners

Pool Chemicals

Leaking containers

Asbestos

Aluminum Cans/Plastic/Glass

Motor Oil or Antifreeze

Gasoline

Turpentine/ Paint Thinner and Stripper

Radioactive Material

Medications

Copiers

Styrofoam

Paper/Magazines/Cardboard/Newspapers

Explosive Material

For more information contact the Iberia Parish Government at 337-365-8246

