Iberia Parish announces date for Household Waste Day

In April, Iberia Parish will be holding their Household Waste Day.
Iberia Parish President M. Larry Richard announced that the waste day will be Saturday, April 17, 2021
The location is for Iberia Parish residents only. ID will be checked. Richard asks that no commercial waste be brought to the site as it will not be accepted
Collection will begin at 8:30 am and end at 12:30 pm located at the Courthouse Parking Lot (Rear) Corner Pershing & Providence Streets.
Items accepted include
- Batteries
- Cellphones
- Fax Machines
- Phone Cables
- Laptops
- Computer Cables
- Stereos
- Paint (Latex Based only and in sealed containers)
- Consumer Electronics
- Telephones, phone systems, security systems
- Digital cameras, digital video recorders
- Processors, monitors
- Uniterruptible Power Supplies (UPS)
- Circuit boards
- Computer Hardware (Remove Personal Information)
- DVD Movies, video games, Games stations
- Networking Equipment
- Printer / Toner cartridges, Ink Jet Cartridges
- Tires -limit of 5
Not Accepted
- Televisions
- Photographic Chemicals
- Mercury Thermometers
- Compressed Gas Cylinders
- Ammunition
- Medical Waste
- Appliances
- Furniture
- Stains/Oil based paints
- Chemical cleaners
- Pool Chemicals
- Leaking containers
- Asbestos
- Aluminum Cans/Plastic/Glass
- Motor Oil or Antifreeze
- Gasoline
- Turpentine/ Paint Thinner and Stripper
- Radioactive Material
- Medications
- Copiers
- Styrofoam
- Paper/Magazines/Cardboard/Newspapers
- Explosive Material
For more information contact the Iberia Parish Government at 337-365-8246
From Iberia Parish President M. Larry Richard: Iberia Parish Household Waste Day-Saturday, April 17, 2021 Iberia Parish...Posted by Iberia Parish Government on Thursday, March 25, 2021
