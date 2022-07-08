Iberia Parish animal shelter offering reduced adoption fee

One Acadiana animal shelter is part of a national event to try and empty the animal shelter by providing reduced adoption fees.

The Iberia Parish animal shelter, Animals of IPAC, with help from the Bissell Pet Foundations will be offering pet adoptions for $25 each.

Empty the shelters National Crisis Summer Adoption Event will be held from July 11 - 31.

Click here to find out more.

