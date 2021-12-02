Iberia Medical Center will soon welcome patients into new emergency room

NEW IBERIA — A new emergency room will soon welcome patients at the north campus of Iberia Medical Center.

Hospital officials say the expansion is necessary to give people the best quality of care in a timely manner.

Dr. Leslie Grego, ER Medical Director, tells KATC, " It's just been a long time coming because of the pandemic our er across town saw volumes drop and then soar during the middle of the pandemic, and we knew we needed more space to be able to help the people in the community and be able to really offer all the resources in a timely fashion. So, it's been great working on this and see it finally come to fruition. We're able to accommodate, hopefully the people in New Iberia and the outlining parishes."

