Iberia Medical Center reinstates visitor limitations due to COVID-19

Iberia Medical Center is reinstating visitor and entrance limitations due to the increase in the COVID-19 positivity rate in the community and demand for testing.

As of 5:30 a.m. on Thursday, December 30, Main and North Campus entrances for the public will be limited to:

Medical Office Building Entrance (5:30am - 6:00pm)

Main Campus Front Entrance (Monday through Friday 5:30am – 5:00pm)

Main Campus ER Entrance

Revised visitation policies at the Main and North campuses will also go into effect on Thursday.

IMC's inpatient visitation policy is being reinstated to allow one (1) unique visitor per day during established visiting hours. Patients are allowed to change visitors each day. IMC's full visitation policy including this change is as follows:

Outpatient Testing: Patient Only (Exceptions: patient is a minor or is developmentally challenged)

Inpatients at Main and North: One asymptomatic visitor at a time during established visiting hours. Visitor may not stay overnight.

Inpatient Rehab: One asymptomatic visitor allowed during established unit visiting hours

Inpatient Behavioral Health: One asymptomatic visitor allowed during established unit visiting hours

Inpatient Laboring Moms: Spouse/Partner allowed and 1 visitor

Special needs patient: (i.e. developmentally challenged) Spouse/Partner OR family member

Pediatric Patients: Two parents or guardians

End-of-Life Patients: Spouse/Partner or Adult Family Member. Adult is defined as 18 or older.

Surgery: One adult for surgical patient (pre- and post-surgery) Visitor may not stay overnight.

Emergency Room: No visitors unless patient is a minor or is developmentally challenged.

COVID-19 positive patients: Case-by-case basis.

No visitor under 18 will be allowed to enter either facility. Social distancing guidelines and proper wearing of masks will be required at all times while inside both campuses and medical office building and clinics.

More information can be found here.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel