Iberia Medical Center Foundation to host 18th Annual Golf Tournament

The 18th Annual Iberia Medical Center Foundation Golf Tournament will be held on Friday, April 28, 2023.

The 3-man scramble will be held at Cane Row Golf & Turf Club and is the Foundation’s signature fundraiser. Breakfast and registration begin at 7 a.m. followed by an 8:30 a.m. tee time with lots of perks for players.

Teams and sponsorship opportunities are available for interested organizations, businesses, families, and individuals. Players will receive tournament polo shirts, promotional items, complimentary breakfast and unique food and beverage offerings from food sponsors.

The IMC Foundation, founded in 2003, is a 501-C3 non-profit organization whose mission is to raise funds to support and grow hospital programs focused on excellence in patient care, community healthcare initiatives and to make capital improvements at Iberia Medical Center.

Funds from the annual tournaments have helped countless Iberia Parish residents with expanded services and programs over the years. The 2022 funds were dedicated to the purchase of a new Airborne 750i Infant Transport Incubator designed to provide exceptional care to newborns during intra-hospital transport. Other IMC Foundation funding initiatives included the rehabilitation equipment at The Rehab Center on the IMC North Campus.

For more information on the tournament or securing a team or sponsorship, visit www.imc-foundation.org [imc-foundation.org] .