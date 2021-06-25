Iberia deputies warn of scam calls impersonating law enforcement

The Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office are asking residents to be aware of a scam call impersonating local law enforcement.

IPSO says they recently had a case in which an individual in Iberia Parish received a phone call and the caller identified himself as local law enforcement.

Deputies say the number the call was coming from was registered as the Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office. They say the scammer often uses a story that a car was rented in the victim's name and returned with blood, evidence of a crime or illegal drugs in the car and there is a warrant for arrest.

IPSO says that the scammer then says that in order to have your name cleared, you must provide them with either a credit card or gift cards. The forms of payment the scammer requests are most often non-traceable and non-transferable, so recovery seldom happens, deputies say.

The caller often has your personal information which can be found on many public information websites.

The Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office says that those who receive these calls should not give out social security numbers, bank account numbers or any personal information. If you receive a call of this type hang up and immediately call our Dispatch Office at 337-369-3711.

Dispatch, IPSO says, will confirm that this is a scam and there is not a warrant for an arrest.

