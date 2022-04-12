Iberia deputies seek help in locating missing woman

Deputies in Iberia Parish are requesting help in locating a missing woman.

Sheriff Tommy Romero and the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office are asking for help in locating 56-year-old Angela Toms

Toms is described as being 6 ft tall and around 200 lbs. She was last seen on March 30, 2022, but was in phone contact with her employer on April 5, 2022, deputies say.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Toms is urged to contact the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office at 337-369-3711.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel