Iberia deputies searching for missing teen

Sheriff Tommy Romero and the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office is requesting assistance from the public in locating runaway juvenile Peyton Durocher.

Peyton, 16, was last seen on April 20, 2022 at approximately 6:00 a.m. at his parent’s home located in the 1300 block of L. Dubois Road in Iberia Parish.

He is 5 feet 6 inches tall, and weighs about 140 pounds. He has brown hair with blond highlights and blue eyes.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Peyton Durocher are urged to contact the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office at 337-369-3711. Or you can submit a tip on the Iberia Sheriff’s App.