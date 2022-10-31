Iberia deputies searching for missing man

Sheriff Tommy Romero is asking for assistance from the public in locating Richard Gallant.

Mr. Gallant is a 45 year old, male, he is 5 feet 7 inches tall, bald, brown eyes and weighs approximately 180lbs.

Richard Gallant was last seen on September 27, 2022, in the 900 block of Jacqueline Drive, in Iberia Parish. Mr. Gallant was last known to be driving a red, 2000 Toyota Tacoma, bearing LA plate C244650 and living in his vehicle.

Anyone with information regarding the location of Richard Gallant is urged to contact the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office at 337-369-3711 or submit a tip on the Iberia Sheriff’s App.