Iberia deputies searching for missing 81-year-old woman

Deputies in Iberia Parish are asking for the public's help in locating a missing 81-year-old woman.

Sheriff Tommy Romero and the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office says Nettie Savoie was last seen at approximately 9:00 a.m., Monday, November 15, 2021.

She is driving a 2015, gray Dodge Journey displaying Louisiana license plate ZMU117.

Deputies say Savoie spoke with her daughter Monday morning and stated that she was going to Walmart and to the Iberia Parish Court House. IPSO says they are currently investigating those possibilities.

Anyone with information regarding the location of Savoie is urged to contact the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office at 337-369-3711.

