Iberia deputies searching for missing 55-year-old

The Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for assistance from the public is locating a missing 55-year-old man

The department says Karlyon Michael was last seen on January 5, 2022 at approximately 5:30 pm in the Daspit Road area near Loreauville.

Michael was reportedly wearing an orange and black coat, blue jeans and blue shoes.

Deputies say Karlyon has gone missing before and is known to frequent the Hopkins and Washington Street areas in the city of New Iberia.

Anyone with information regarding Michael's location is urged to contact the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office at 337-369-3711.

