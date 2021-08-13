Watch
NewsIberia Parish

Actions

Iberia deputies search for suspect in local business burglary

items.[0].image.alt
Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office
Jacob Bryan.png
Posted at 8:32 AM, Aug 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-13 09:32:25-04

Sheriff's deputies are searching for a suspect they say burglarized a local business.

On August 9, 2021, deputies with the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to Landry’s Seafood in reference to a burglary.

They say that upon arrival deputies made contact with the owners, and viewed video footage of the suspect. An arrest warrant for 25-year-old Jacob Reilly Bryan following an investigation.

He is wanted on a Simple Burglary charge.

Anyone with information regarding the location of Jacob R. Bryan is asked to contact the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office at 337-369-3711 or Iberia Crime Stoppers at 337-364-TIPS.

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.