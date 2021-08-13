Iberia deputies search for suspect in local business burglary

Sheriff's deputies are searching for a suspect they say burglarized a local business.

On August 9, 2021, deputies with the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to Landry’s Seafood in reference to a burglary.

They say that upon arrival deputies made contact with the owners, and viewed video footage of the suspect. An arrest warrant for 25-year-old Jacob Reilly Bryan following an investigation.

He is wanted on a Simple Burglary charge.

Anyone with information regarding the location of Jacob R. Bryan is asked to contact the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office at 337-369-3711 or Iberia Crime Stoppers at 337-364-TIPS.

