Iberia deputies accuse man in assault of 13-year-old girl

Iberia Parish Sheriff's detectives have arrested a 44-year-old man in the assault of a young girl.

Jessie Higgins was booked with Second Degree Rape, Molestation of a Juvenile, two counts Oral Sexual Battery, Indecent Behavior with a Juvenile, Pornography Involving a Juvenile and Computer Aided Solicitation of a Minor.

Deputies say juvenile detectives were called on July 7 by the New Iberia Police Department about the molestation of a 13-year-old girl.

The juvenile was forensically interviewed at Hearts of Hope. An arrest warrant was obtained for Higgins. He was arrested at his home and booked into the parish jail where he remains in lieu of $375,000 bond.

Hearts of Hope is a non-profit agency that responds daily to those affected by the trauma of sexual violence in our community by providing education, advocacy and empowerment programs. With the assistance of law enforcement, the criminal justice system and healthcare professional, their services are available in the Acadiana area.

