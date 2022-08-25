Iberia Corrections officer arrested in Kaplan child rape investigation

An Iberia Parish corrections officer has been placed on leave without pay after she was arrested in connection with an investigation into the rape of a child.

Shelly Lynn Friou, 29, was booked with obstruction of justice, accessory after the fact to first-degree rape, accessory after the fact to felony sexual cruelty to a juvenile, abuse of children and malfeasance in office. She was arrested by Kaplan Police and booked into the Vermilion Parish Jail.

When Kaplan Police notified the Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office of her arrest, Friou was immediately placed on administrative leave without pay, a spokesperson said. Friou had been working at the Iberia Parish Jail since July 19, when she was hired as a control officer.

The investigation was conducted by Kaplan Police, the spokes person said.