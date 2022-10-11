Human remains located in September identified as missing Rayne man

The Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office has released the identity of human remains discovered by a hunter in September.

On March 4, 2022, the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office Bureau of Investigation was contacted by the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office (APSO) with a request for assistance with an investigation concerning the disappearance of a 30-year-old male from Acadia Parish. Detectives learned through their investigation that Brock J. Comeaux was reported missing on January 2, 2021, was believed to have been killed and his body disposed of in the Delcambre area of Iberia Parish, according to Katherine Breaux, spokesperson for the Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office.

Through further investigation, APSO detectives developed two suspects as being involved in this case. Brody Lee Jeffers, 26 of Church Point, and John Evans Dupre, 28 of Abbeville. From evidence collected, both men were arrested on March 16, 2022, on charges of second degree murder and booked into the Iberia Parish Jail. Bond was set for each at $1,000,000.

On Friday, September 23, 2022, at 3:00 p.m., Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to Ella Estates Road regarding the discovery of human skeletal remains by a local hunter, the spokesperson stated. IPSO Bureau of Investigations were assisted by LSU FACES Laboratory and Louisiana State Police Crime Lab in processing the remains for identification.

The remains were positively identified as Brock J. Comeaux, of Rayne.

The investigation was submitted to the 16th Judicial District for review and prosecution.

Assisting with this case and arrest were Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office, Vermillion Parish Sheriff’s Office, Abbeville Police Department, Louisiana State Police Fugitive Apprehension Unit, the Louisiana Attorney General’s Office Fugitive Apprehension Unit, Louisiana State Police Crime Lab and LSU FACES Laboratory.

