House fire destroyed over 50 years of memories

Tracy Dereon has lived in this New Iberia home for more than half a century, until it was destroyed by fire just days before Christmas.

He says he lost everything.

Tracy Derouen, homeowner said, "It's hard you know a lot of memories is been here this the only place I really know this is where I call home its a big tragedy it's a lot of memories lost just thinking the key to open that door is no longer here."

Childhood friend Juanita Lewis says she and Derouen have been friends for at least 30 years.

Juanita Lewis said, "it hurt me to see him lose all the life treasures and the memories he had in his house"

Deroeun has been living here since he was a child. He also says he had three dogs, two were saved, sadly one was lost in the house fire.

Tracy Derouen homeowner said, "It's a big tragedy its a lot of memories lost you know that."

If you are interested in helping Derouen get back on his feet, he has a go fund me, you can find the link on our website.