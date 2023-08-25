Hostage situation ends in Iberia Parish; suspect in custody

A tense situation in Iberia Parish has now ended.

Alex Anthony Picou, 25, has been arrested and will be booked with aggravated assault with a firearm and domestic abuse battery simple assault with child endangerment.

Deputies were called to Leona Street in Lydia at about 9 p.m. Thursday, because a man allegedly was threatening a neighbor with a gun. When deputies arrived, they tried to talk to the man but he wouldn't answer the door. They also learned there was a Lafourche Parish warrant on him, for aggravated assault with a firearm.

Later Thursday night, deputies got another call from the mother of the man, who said he was holding a woman and two children under 7 years old as hostages. The Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office SWAT was called to the scene.

With help from the New Iberia Police Department and Lafayette Police Department SWAT teams, entry was made into the residence and the man was taken into custody.

He has been transported to a local hospital for self-inflicted injuries, and will be booked when he's released.

Additional charges are pending. This is an ongoing investigation, deputies say.