Help needed locating missing Iberia Parish woman

IBERIA PARISH, La. — Help from the public is needed in locating a missing woman.

Angela Picard Tabb was, 26, was last seen June 20, 2023, at 5:00 p.m., at a residence on Crest View Drive in Iberia Parish.

Tabb is described as five feet, four inches tall and weighs 117 pounds. She has red hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a green mid-drift shirt, blue jeans and black tennis shoes.

Anyone with information regarding the location of Angela Picard Tabb is urged to contact the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office at 337-369-3711 or submit a tip on the Iberia Sheriff’s App.

