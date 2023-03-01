Help needed locating missing Iberia parish juvenile

Sheriff Tommy Romero and the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office are requesting assistance from the public in locating Dakota Rodriguez.

Dakota was last seen the February 28, 2023, at approximately 7:00 a.m., at his family’s residence located in the 5200 block of Dolze Guillot Road in Iberia Parish.

Dakota Rodriguez is 16 year old, male, 5 ft. 6 in. tall, approximately 155 lbs. Dakota has black hair and brown eyes, he was last seen wearing blue jeans, white t-shirt and white hoodie with the word Cookies on the front.

Anyone with information regarding the location of Dakota Rodriguez is urged to contact the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office at 337-369-3711 or submit a tip on the Iberia Sheriff’s App.