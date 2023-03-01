Watch Now
Help needed locating Iberia parish juvenile

IBERIA PARISH SHERIFF’S OFFICE<br/><br/>
Posted at 6:38 PM, Feb 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-28 19:38:40-05

Sheriff Tommy Romero and the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office are requesting assistance from the public in locating Tia Breaux.

According to authorities, Tia was last seen the February 26, 2023, at a residence in the 7500 block of Soileau Road in Iberia Parish.

Tia Breaux is 17 year old, female, 5 ft. tall, approximately 110 lbs. Tia has black hair and brown eyes, she was last seen wearing a Wendy’s Restaurant uniform.

Anyone with information regarding the location of Tia Breaux is urged to contact the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office at 337-369-3711 or submit a tip on the Iberia Sheriff’s App.

