Help needed locating 13-year-old runaway

Sheriff Tommy Romero and the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office are requesting assistance from the public in locating a 13-year-old runaway.

Mase Lawson was last seen April 16, 2023, at his family’s residence located in the 5800 block of Derouen Road in Iberia Parish.

Mase is five feet tall and weighs 100 pounds He has brown hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a blue shirt and blue pants

Anyone with information regarding the location of Mase Lawson is urged to contact the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office at 337-369-3711 or submit a tip on the Iberia Sheriff’s App.

