Help needed in locating missing man

IBERIA PARISH, La. — Help is needed from the public in locating Derek M. Romero.

He was last seen on March 5, 2023 , at 1:30 a.m., at a residence located in the 5100 block of Old LA 25 in Iberia Parish. Romero was wearing blue jeans, a black t-shirt and brown work boots when he left the residence.

Derek M. Romero is 38 year old, male, 5 ft. 9 in. tall, weighs 140 pounds, has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information regarding the location of Derek M. Romero is urged to contact the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office at 337-369-3711 or submit a tip on the Iberia Sheriff’s App.

