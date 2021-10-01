Watch
Help needed in locating missing Iberia Parish man

Posted at 12:43 PM, Oct 01, 2021
Help from the public is needed in locating a missing Iberia Parish man.

Anthony Clay, 59, was last seen on September 28, 2021.

Clay has several medical issues that require medication he does not have with him, according to a spokesperson for the Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Anthony Clay is urged to contact the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office at 337-369-3711.

