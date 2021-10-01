Help needed in locating missing Iberia Parish man

Help from the public is needed in locating a missing Iberia Parish man.

Anthony Clay, 59, was last seen on September 28, 2021.

Clay has several medical issues that require medication he does not have with him, according to a spokesperson for the Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Anthony Clay is urged to contact the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office at 337-369-3711.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel