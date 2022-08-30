Gun found at Delcambre High after parent alerts authorities

After receiving a report from a parent, Delcambre Police and Delcambre High officials found a gun in a vehicle parked in the student parking lot Monday.

The gun was never actually in the school building, Iberia Parish Superintendent Heath Hulin tells us. All "prohibited items" found in the vehicle were turned over to police, Hulin said.

We reached out to Delcambre Police but were told both the chief and the assistant chief were out for the day and no one else could provide information on what happened.

Some parents asked KATC why the school wasn't ever on lockdown.

"The decision to not enact a "lockdown" was a collaborative decision between the school and the authorities because the immediate threat was swiftly eliminated," Hulin tells us. "After the incident was resolved, a message was sent to Delcambre High School parents alerting them of the situation and indicating that the situation was under control. Later that evening, school administration sent a second message to parents indicating the situation had been resolved and students remained safe the entire time. Delcambre High and the Iberia Parish School System would like to thank community members and the police department for collaborating with us to ensure our students were safe at all times. Our faculty and staff will continue to follow district protocols to ensure the safety of all students."

Some parents also said that neither the principal nor the assistant principal were on campus when this investigation went down, but Hulin says the assistant was there. He said the principal was attending a district meeting, but the assistant principal was on campus at the time.